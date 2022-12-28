Get ready for the Lemon Drop, other downtown Bluefield, WV NYE events

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - While most people across the country are looking forward to seeing the ball drop for New Years-- the City of Bluefield, West Virginia invites you to see the Lemon Drop.

Since 1939 the city has held Lemonade Days offering free lemonade to citizens when the temperature in Bluefield reaches over 90 degrees.

The city has been dropping a lemon in honor of its lemonade heritage for at least two decades.

We spoke to a Bluefield city leader about why you should attend this year’s festivities.

“I think the Lemon Drop is going to be awesome. It’s our culminating event. Wr’ve got a big concert that night too at The Granada. It kind of puts a bow on our Christmas holiday and our Christmas City. It’s very unique. It’s got a good fireworks show. We also have a DJ there that’s put on by our beautification committee.” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

Designed by a local artist, the lemon has thousands of lights and nearly 7 feet tall.

Aside from the Lemon Drop, the city encourages you to check out The Granada’s and David’s Downtown’s events as well.

