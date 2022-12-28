Get ready for the Lemon Drop, other downtown Bluefield, WV NYE events

The City of Bluefield invites you to the Lemon Drop.
The City of Bluefield invites you to the Lemon Drop.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - While most people across the country are looking forward to seeing the ball drop for New Years-- the City of Bluefield, West Virginia invites you to see the Lemon Drop.

Since 1939 the city has held Lemonade Days offering free lemonade to citizens when the temperature in Bluefield reaches over 90 degrees.

The city has been dropping a lemon in honor of its lemonade heritage for at least two decades.

We spoke to a Bluefield city leader about why you should attend this year’s festivities.

“I think the Lemon Drop is going to be awesome. It’s our culminating event. Wr’ve got a big concert that night too at The Granada. It kind of puts a bow on our Christmas holiday and our Christmas City. It’s very unique. It’s got a good fireworks show. We also have a DJ there that’s put on by our beautification committee.” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

Designed by a local artist, the lemon has thousands of lights and nearly 7 feet tall.

Aside from the Lemon Drop, the city encourages you to check out The Granada’s and David’s Downtown’s events as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.
UPDATE: north and southbound lanes now reopen on Rt. 219 outside Lewisburg
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Large sections of Raleigh County without water, boil water advisory in place
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
A new sheriff is named for Raleigh County.
New sheriff named for Raleigh County

Latest News

Madelene Howard
Hometown Hero celebrates Labor Day everyday
Raleigh County water crisis update
Raleigh County EOC gives water crisis update
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Just For Kids Sneaker Drive
Just For Kids to launch sneaker drive January 1