Above average temperatures are back and here to stay for a while

Mainly sunny skies are expected today, and temperatures will warm above average for a change. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s overnight. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will stay in control tomorrow keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 50s and possibly even the low 60s for some.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s and possibly the low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay in the 50s and low 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain Friday night and into New Year’s Eve.

An area of low pressure will bring rain to the region on Friday night and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible on New Year’s Day, otherwise we’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon and through the day on Monday. Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.