Above average temperatures are back and here to stay for a while
High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon
Mainly sunny skies are expected today, and temperatures will warm above average for a change. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s overnight. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies.
High pressure will stay in control tomorrow keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 50s and possibly even the low 60s for some.
We’ll stay in the 50s and low 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain Friday night and into New Year’s Eve.
A few spotty showers are possible on New Year’s Day, otherwise we’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon and through the day on Monday. Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
