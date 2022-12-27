Warmer temperatures return to the region Wednesday

High temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s tomorrow afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and possibly the teens overnight.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and temperatures will warm above average for a change. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

High pressure will remain in control on Thursday keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 50s for most.

We’ll climb into the 50s and possibly even the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain as we head into the New Year weekend.

Warmer temperatures and more unsettled weather look likely as we head into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

