Warmer temperatures return to the region Wednesday

We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and possibly the teens overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and temperatures will warm above average for a change. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control on Thursday keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 50s for most.

Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll climb into the 50s and possibly even the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain as we head into the New Year weekend.

Rain will return to the region this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Warmer temperatures and more unsettled weather look likely as we head into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.