Sunshine returns to the region today

High pressure will move into the region today bringing some drier air with it. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and possibly the teens tonight.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will continue to climb in the 40s and 50s both days.

We’ll climb into the 50s and possibly even the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain as we head into the New Year weekend.

Warmer temperatures and more unsettled weather look likely as we head into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

