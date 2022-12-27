Large sections of Raleigh County without water, boil water advisory in place

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently without water.

According to Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver, the water supply in the county is currently running low and it may take up to three days for residents to see a return to their water supply.

911 Director John Zilinski attributed the outages to a large number of leaks at homes and local businesses over the last couple days in the county with pipes freezing. He asks members of the public and business to check for leaks to help crews identify the source of the problem.

Zilinski said crews from both Beckley Water and the Raleigh County PSD are out in full force working to address the leaks that are putting a strain on the water supply.

Zilinski said those in the Sophia, Soak Creek area are among the residents hardest hit.

While Zilinski said crews are starting to see improvements with water pressure, he said his office is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Any resident in an emergency situation due to lack of access to water is urged to contact 911 or your local water provider.

