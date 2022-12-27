New sheriff named for Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new sheriff is named for Raleigh County. Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday was chosen on Tuesday by the Raleigh County Commission to serve the remaining two years of Sheriff Scott Van Meter’s term. Van Meter starts as Raleigh County’s new clerk next week after running unopposed for the seat in November.

As the department’s current Chief Deputy, Commissioner Linda K. Epling said he has already proven himself through running many of the day-to-day operations of the office. “He’ll do a good job. That’s what we want for Raleigh County, someone who will serve Raleigh County really well. He will do that and he’s proven it already.”

While you may not know Canaday personally, chances are residents have seen some of his work. He has worked at the department for more than 22 years, serving over the detective bureau, and more recently, as the department’s chief deputy. Whether it’s targeting crimes against children or the region’s drug woes, he hopes to build on many of the projects started by Van Meter.

“We have a huge drug problem here, people from out-of-state bringing it into Raleigh County. Raleigh County is a hub for that. We have a fantastic drug task force and we want to continue to support those guys as much as we can.”

Canaday will start in the new position in January, but has not made a decision yet on whether he will run for the seat in 2025. “I’m more focused on the right now. There’s a lot of work to do at the sheriff’s department. We’re going to be moving into the new building before too long. There’s some things we still need to accomplish. That’s a possibility, but I’m more focused on working.”

In fact, Canaday will be responsible for overseeing the transition into a brand new sheriff’s department in the coming months. While the project was delayed due to equipment shortages and shipping issues, they hope to move in as early as February.

Canaday is looking forward to the challenge. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, being a policeman. It’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Canaday is a life-long Raleigh County resident from MacArthur. He studied at Concord University and earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati.

