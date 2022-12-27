Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal control at the home where Kierra Jackson was found
Dog seized from home of Kierra Jackson
Christmas Village
Owner of Grandview Christmas Village shares why decades-long tradition won’t continue
An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.
UPDATE: north and southbound lanes now reopen on Rt. 219 outside Lewisburg
Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man
The national competition is set for late February in Las Vegas.
Va. grocery bagging champion to compete in Las Vegas for national title

Latest News

AASC offers a variety of services, including an adult day center.
In Focus: non-profit offers services in Virginia
Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Louisiana residents face problems with water, gas amid cold temperatures
The deadly winter storm that swept through the country is leaving a travel nightmare in its wake.
Deadly winter storm leaves travel mess across US