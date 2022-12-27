In Focus: non-profit offers services in Virginia

AASC offers a variety of services, including an adult day center.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) is a non-profit organization in Virginia. On the Sun. Dec. 25th edition of In Focus, AASC’s CEO Brian Beck and executive assistant Caleb Perkins talked to WVVA’s Melinda Zosh about its programs, services, expansion in Southwest Virginia and more.

To learn more about AASC, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

