Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens helps give away 60 heaters, here to help seniors during the winter months and all year-round

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens wants you to know that they are here to help during the cold winter months.

Over the holiday the agency gave away more than 60 heaters to seniors who were without heat.

And though they no longer have a backlog of heaters, they still can help with your heating needs.

“A lot of the times we get calls from seniors who don’t have heat in their homes. And what we do is: We go out and give them a fuel assistance application to get them assistance in heating their homes. We give them heaters and stuff like that to keep them warm in the winter months.” said Wayne Damron, Director of Aging Services for AASC.

The number to call AASC to see if you or your loved one qualify for assistance is 276-964-4915. They serve seniors over the age of 60 in Tazewell, Buchanan and Dickenson Counties.

Damron added that the agency is also there to help with this like food insecurity and home accesibility. They have several programs in place to get seniors the help they need.

