We’ll stay cold today with flurries possible at times

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM FOR WESTERN GREENBIRER AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS -5 TO -15 ARE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. THE COLD WIND CHILL VALUES COULD RESULT IN FROSTBITE OR HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.

Temperatures are starting off in the teens and single digits this morning, but we’ll warm up into the 20s and low 30s this afternoon. Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with a few flurries possible at times as a weak area of low pressure moves through.

A few flurries are possible tonight, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and the low 20s overnight.

High pressure will move into the region tomorrow bringing some drier air with it. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon and high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s. We’ll climb into the 50s and possibly even the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain as we head into the New Year weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

