Temperatures will warm throughout the week

High temperatures will top off in the 50s and 60s by the end of the week
Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week.
Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few flurries are possible this evening, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and the low 20s overnight.

High pressure will move into the region tomorrow bringing some drier air with it. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will continue to climb in the 40s and 50s both days.

We’ll climb into the 50s and possibly even the 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain as we head into the New Year weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

