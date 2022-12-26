NYE with Envision at the Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Granada Theater on Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV invites you to spend the last night of 2022 inside their historic auditorium.

“We have this wonderful party band coming. There called Envision they’re out of North Carolina. They play everything from Motown to beach music to pop music and dance music. It’s just very fun celebratory music. We’ll also have a cash bar. It’s just a great way to spend the New Year.” said Programming Director, Nicole Thompson.

The event runs from 8:45-11:45, allowing attendees to catch the fireworks and Lemon Drop festivities on Commerce Street.

“The cool part about it is that you can come on down to Commerce Street. There’s restaurants here and of course the theater here-- you don’t even have to move your car. Come on down here, park your car, have dinner and come on over to the theater- walk right out after the music is over. It’s kind of a one stop for entertainment down here.” said Thompson.

Following the New Year, the theater is looking forward to begin showing first-run movies thanks to new equipment.

“Starting in January we are going to begin showing first-run movies here at the Granada. And so we are excited to start that off with the movie The Fablemans.” said Thompson.

The Fabelmans will run from January 6th to January 8th.

Find more about the NYE Envision concert and The Fabelman’s runtimes here.

