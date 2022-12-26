A father and his two sons hand out hot meals on Christmas Day

Brian Veramessa and his two sons give out meals during Christmas.
Brian Veramessa and his two sons give out meals during Christmas.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As we reach Christmas day in this season of giving, folks in Beckley are not letting up in their push to help the community.

A father and his two sons are taking time out of their holiday to make sure members of the community in need are fed.

Brian Veramessa and his two sons along with many others spent their Christmas at Carpenter’s Corner Sunday morning, December 25th, making sure everyone was fed. But to Veramessa, it’s about showing his sons what kindness and love look like -- in his eyes, the true spirit of Christmas this holiday season.

“I just have a responsibility to teach my sons to love the world and love the people. The world is needing. Honestly that is what Jesus wants us to do. So that is what we are here to do. Follow Jesus, serve as he served and do the best we can, and I try to teach them a little bit about it the best I can,” said Brian Veramessa, Volunteer, Carpenter’s Corner.

The group was at Carpenters Corner from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. handing out meals, just a fraction of what they think this holiday season is truly all about.

“Because people are in need right now. There are a lot of people who are in need and its cold outside. We are just doing what we can,” said Veramessa.

Carpenters Corner gives out meals often to those who are in need of a hot meal. They are located at 102 Prince St in Beckley.

Click on the following link if you want to know more about the food pantry. The Carpenter’s Corner - Beckley WV | Beckley WV | Facebook

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal control at the home where Kierra Jackson was found
Dog seized from home of Kierra Jackson
Christmas Village
Owner of Grandview Christmas Village shares why decades-long tradition won’t continue
Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man
The national competition is set for late February in Las Vegas.
Va. grocery bagging champion to compete in Las Vegas for national title
Thomasina Jones said she performed CPR for more than 40 minutes on Monday.
Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall

Latest News

Appalachian Power restored to around 75 percent of customers
The nearly century's old church held its Christmas Service this morning.
Westminster Presbyterian’s Christmas Service
24-hour warming center opens.
Warming center in Oceana opens up
Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man