A father and his two sons hand out hot meals on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As we reach Christmas day in this season of giving, folks in Beckley are not letting up in their push to help the community.

A father and his two sons are taking time out of their holiday to make sure members of the community in need are fed.

Brian Veramessa and his two sons along with many others spent their Christmas at Carpenter’s Corner Sunday morning, December 25th, making sure everyone was fed. But to Veramessa, it’s about showing his sons what kindness and love look like -- in his eyes, the true spirit of Christmas this holiday season.

“I just have a responsibility to teach my sons to love the world and love the people. The world is needing. Honestly that is what Jesus wants us to do. So that is what we are here to do. Follow Jesus, serve as he served and do the best we can, and I try to teach them a little bit about it the best I can,” said Brian Veramessa, Volunteer, Carpenter’s Corner.

The group was at Carpenters Corner from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. handing out meals, just a fraction of what they think this holiday season is truly all about.

“Because people are in need right now. There are a lot of people who are in need and its cold outside. We are just doing what we can,” said Veramessa.

Carpenters Corner gives out meals often to those who are in need of a hot meal. They are located at 102 Prince St in Beckley.

Click on the following link if you want to know more about the food pantry. The Carpenter’s Corner - Beckley WV | Beckley WV | Facebook

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.