Beckley Travel Plaza sees increase in visitors as holiday travel continues

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas may be technically over this year, but families are still celebrating, and lots have hit the road to see relatives out of state.

Situated just off I-77′s Exit 45 on the West Virginia Turnpike, the Beckley Travel Plaza was the place to be Monday morning. Families and solo travelers made a stop there to get gas or restock on snacks before hitting the road again. While they were there stretching their legs, WVVA asked them about their holiday travels.

First, WVVA reporter Gailyn Markham met Chris McDaniel, a man traveling with his family from Ohio to Florida.

MARKHAM: “What are you hoping for in terms of traffic and road conditions?”

MCDANIEL: “Um, what we’ve seen so far. Smooth sailing so far.”

Then, Markham spoke to 11-year-old Conner Rocchi. Rocchi and his family were headed to South Carolina to continue their Christmas there.

MARKHAM: “I know it’s going to be a long day of traveling, but when you finally get to see your family in South Carolina, how are you going to feel?”

ROCCHI: “Good, but my legs already hurt because the car’s cramped because we have Christmas gifts in there.”

And then there was the Burtram family. Josh Burtram, his wife and three children left their home in Richmond, Virginia, Monday morning to see family in Ohio.

MARKHAM: “Continuing holidays?”

BURTRAM: “Yeah.”

MARKHAM: “Awesome. What’s the travel been like so far?”

BURTRAM: “Today has been fine, actually. It’s not very windy. It’s nice and sunny.”

WVVA also spoke to an employee of the Beckley Travel Plaza who says this is the busiest she’s seen the location in her 20-year employment. She says they have stayed consistently busy since Thursday.

According to this same employee, the travel plaza will close on December 31 for renovations.

WVVA has reached out to the West Virginia Parkways Authority to get the official tally of this weekend’s travelers. They won’t have any official numbers until Tuesday.

