Accident shuts down Rt. 219 North in Greenbrier County

Multiple fire depts., ambulances, officers and troopers are on scene
An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.
An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.(Source: MGN)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg Monday evening.

According to Greenbrier County dispatch, the call for the accident came in at 5:50 p.m., and it involves two vehicles. It happened in the area of Rt. 219 and Green Acres Dr. near a bowling alley business.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Managment says that Rt. 219 is closed at the area of the accident. They say the accident is “severe,” and the area will be closed for an “extensive time.” Drivers should use alternate routes via Arbuckle Ln. or Brush Rd. to Benedict Ln.

Greenbrier County dispatch says multiple crews are on the scene including West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Lewisburg detachment, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Lewisburg, Fairlea, Frankford fire depts., Alderson and Fairlea EMS.

This is a developing story, and WVVA will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

