Westminster Presbyterian’s Christmas Service

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas only lands on a Sunday about once every seven years--

Having the holiday coincide with what many call ‘the reason for the season’ .

We asked church leaders at Westminster Presbyterian in Bluefield West Virginia how it felt to have Christmas land on a day of regular church service.

“Well I didn’t really know what to expect because both the weather and you know a lot of families have their own traditions on Christmas. So I was pleasantly surprised by how many people were here today. It was just a meaningful time.” said Pastor Jonathan Rockness.

“It’s so meaningful when you focus on what the true meaning of Christmas is: celebrating the birth of Christ. The peace and joy that he brings. We are celebrating in a special way on a Sunday. Christmas Sunday.” said Julie Hurley, Director of Music Ministry.

Hurley’s music ministry played a key role in the church’s Christmas service.

“Music really sets the environment for worship and that’s what we were doing today. There’s only a breif time of the year where you can sing Christmas hymns and carols. So, I think it just culminated the entire Christmas Advent season with that music today.” said Hurley.

