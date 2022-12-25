Westminster Presbyterian’s Christmas Service

The nearly century's old church held its Christmas Service this morning.
The nearly century's old church held its Christmas Service this morning.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas only lands on a Sunday about once every seven years--

Having the holiday coincide with what many call ‘the reason for the season’ .

We asked church leaders at Westminster Presbyterian in Bluefield West Virginia how it felt to have Christmas land on a day of regular church service.

“Well I didn’t really know what to expect because both the weather and you know a lot of families have their own traditions on Christmas. So I was pleasantly surprised by how many people were here today. It was just a meaningful time.” said Pastor Jonathan Rockness.

“It’s so meaningful when you focus on what the true meaning of Christmas is: celebrating the birth of Christ. The peace and joy that he brings. We are celebrating in a special way on a Sunday. Christmas Sunday.” said Julie Hurley, Director of Music Ministry.

Hurley’s music ministry played a key role in the church’s Christmas service.

“Music really sets the environment for worship and that’s what we were doing today. There’s only a breif time of the year where you can sing Christmas hymns and carols. So, I think it just culminated the entire Christmas Advent season with that music today.” said Hurley.

