Warming center in Oceana opens up

24-hour warming center opens.
24-hour warming center opens.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - As temperatures drop to the negatives and warming centers start to open this weekend, the small W.Va. town of Oceana’s city hall opened its doors to help folks stay warm.

A 24-hour warming center is open and ready to serve the community with the help of its City Hall and Chamber of Commerce.

“A few years ago, the town of Oceana decided to make this a Red Cross warming center. We haven’t used it but a couple of times for people in bad weather or without electricity. We decided to use it again this time for cold weather,” said Don Morgan, President, Oceana Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 1325 Cook Parkway in Oceana, Morgan said the warming center would be open as long as the temperature remains low, and people need a place to stay. He thanked local businesses and churches for providing essentials needed to fight the cold as well.

“A lot of the local churches and businesses have donated food, coats, socks just different things. Trying to help these people out,” said Morgan.

If you are needing a place to hunker down this holiday season Morgan says they are here for you.

This is only the second time Oceana City Hall has had to open up as a warming center.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Village
Owner of Grandview Christmas Village shares why decades-long tradition won’t continue
Animal control at the home where Kierra Jackson was found
Dog seized from home of Kierra Jackson
The national competition is set for late February in Las Vegas.
Va. grocery bagging champion to compete in Las Vegas for national title
Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man
Thomasina Jones said she performed CPR for more than 40 minutes on Monday.
Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall

Latest News

Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man
There's no word yet on when service will be restored.
Davis, W.Va. under boil water advisory
Shoppers get last-minute Christmas gifts in Tazewell County
Shoppers get last-minute Christmas gifts in Tazewell County
Christmas Eve at Cole- Harley Davidson
Cole-Harley Davidson Holds ‘Jingle and Mingle’ Christmas Eve Breakfast for last-minute shoppers