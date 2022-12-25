Warming center in Oceana opens up

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - As temperatures drop to the negatives and warming centers start to open this weekend, the small W.Va. town of Oceana’s city hall opened its doors to help folks stay warm.

A 24-hour warming center is open and ready to serve the community with the help of its City Hall and Chamber of Commerce.

“A few years ago, the town of Oceana decided to make this a Red Cross warming center. We haven’t used it but a couple of times for people in bad weather or without electricity. We decided to use it again this time for cold weather,” said Don Morgan, President, Oceana Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 1325 Cook Parkway in Oceana, Morgan said the warming center would be open as long as the temperature remains low, and people need a place to stay. He thanked local businesses and churches for providing essentials needed to fight the cold as well.

“A lot of the local churches and businesses have donated food, coats, socks just different things. Trying to help these people out,” said Morgan.

If you are needing a place to hunker down this holiday season Morgan says they are here for you.

This is only the second time Oceana City Hall has had to open up as a warming center.

