Temperatures on the rise tomorrow as we see more sun.

Some of us will be back above freezing.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After a few days of bitter cold, some of us will peek back into the 30s tomorrow. Overnight we will see temperatures back in the single digits, with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will finally start to die back down as we see just a light wind coming from the west at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wind chill tonight will be near zero degrees as even the slightest wind will make things cooler.

Cold again tonight
Cold again tonight
Wind chill tonight will get near zero
Wind chill tonight will get near zero

Tomorrow temperatures will be on the rise. Some of us might get above freezing, though some, like in Bluefield, will likely be right around 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, as we see an increase in sunshine through the middle of the week.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures peeking above freezing.
Tomorrow we will see temperatures peeking above freezing.

If you are tired of the cold, then I have good news for you. By the end of next week, we will see very unseasonable temperatures, but on the warmer side of things.

Warmer temperatures are on the way.
Warmer temperatures are on the way.

