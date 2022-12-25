Appalachian Power restored to around 75 percent of customers

(WDBJ) - A majority of West Virginia customers that were without power have service Sunday, and Appalachian Power remains focused on securing resources for Virginia.

According to an update from Appalachian Power, around 75 percent of those that were without power now have it back.

Another 150 workers are in Virginia on Sunday from other companies that Appalachian Power runs with. They will aid the over 1,250 workers already committed to the storm efforts. Another 120 workers from the company in other areas of service also are being added.

See below for the latest restoration estimates and outage information:

“Outages

Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers were impacted by the storm.

Extreme cold temperatures continue to create line overload problems when trying to restore large numbers of customers. This has impacted restoration times. After repairs are complete, workers must restore power to small groups of customers, letting electric load settle before restoring additional customers.

Customers with outages can help speed restoration by turning off large electric using appliances, such as heaters and water heaters, until 15 or more minutes after power has been restored.

Restoration Estimates

Most customers should have service restored as follows:

Tonight

Northern Panhandle customers in West Virginia

Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe County customers in Virginia

Monday Night

· Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd and Nelson counties in Virginia

Tuesday Night

· Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke counties, along with the cities of Lynchburg and Roanoke in Virginia

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.” We are also including known warming shelter locations on our outage map.”

