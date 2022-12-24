U.S. Marshal Service seeking information on Tazewell man

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal Service reported Saturday they were seeking information on the whereabouts of Derek “Reece” Ringstaff.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Ringstaff was last seen driving a black 430i BMW with a Va. tag. He’s wanted for alleged possession of child pornography. Anyone with information on Ringstaff’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0645 and leave a message for Lt. Hall.

