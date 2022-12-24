Shoppers get last-minute Christmas gifts in Tazewell County

Cold weather doesn’t stop shopping on Christmas Eve
Shoppers get last-minute Christmas gifts in Tazewell County
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ‘till it’s over.” That rings especially true for some shoppers in Tazewell County who are braving the snow and ice on Christmas Eve to buy gifts for the remaining people on their list. The Corner Stone in downtown Bluefield saw customers at their door as soon as they opened.

“This is when we see most of our men, and we do have a local artisan who does jewelry sets which are necklaces, bracelets, earrings; those are very popular with the men...” says Vicki Mahood, the Manager of Corner Stone.

Burkes Outlet saw many people getting last-minute gifts.

Some stopped to give gift suggestions to those in the same boat.

“A lot of people like... sweaters and stuff, because it’s cold,” says Mary Skeens.

“Unexpected. Things that people just wouldn’t expect to get,” recommends Kim Bowman.

“Anything, like, in a gift set, because people always do gift sets, says Alisa, another Burkes Outlet shopper, “Any kind of body wash, any kind of slipper, something to go to bed in, that’s always good.”

Both the Corner Stone and Burkes Outlet will be closed on Christmas, so gifts from there may be late – or early if you decide to shop for next year.

