Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats spayed and neutered more than 570 cats in 2022, estimates they prevented 48,000 kittens from being born in the wild

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Back in August, Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats’ President Sharon Shinall said her goal was to spay and neuter 500 colony cats this calendar year. Now she says her organization has surpassed that goal.

“573 cats we fixed. 230 of those were male the rest were female. Of those females that were fixed we estimated with Second Chance Cat Rescue that we have saved 48,000 kittens from being born next year.” said Shinall.

The non-profit was able to reach its goal in part with help from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Supervisors.

“The Sheriff of Tazewell County and the Board of Supervisors were very generous in giving us an explorer to transport. That allows us to transport almost 30 cats.” said Shinall.

Prior to that donation it would take three volunteers’ personal cars to transport the felines.

And while hundreds of cats in the county are surely grateful for the care- the Sheriff’s Office says the non-profit helps the station’s plight as well.

“I’d just like to thank them for getting out there and helping with this problem. We do have a big problem with cats. We get a lot of complaints about cats and there’s just not many places that handle them.” said Lt. Brian Triplett.

Aside from getting cats fixed, the organization also tends to a number of cat colonies throughout the county. It estimates that the workers care for 700 felines by feeding them and providing warm shelter during the cold months.

“It’s just a labor of love. You see these little babies and the shape they get in. People are so mean and cruel to them. Then you’re wanting to make their life better. And we’ve made a lot of lives better.” said volunteer Ginger Mullins.

Those at home can help with the organization by reaching out to Shinall to feed a colony or volunteer at the non-profit’s tard sale building. Located at 2410 South 2nd Street in Richlands, Virginia, the yard sale offers a variety of items and all profits go towards the cats.

“We also have a Paypal and accept any donations towards spay and neuter. We have an Amazon Smile account with a wishlist that has cleaning supplies on it for the building.” said Shinall.

Learn more about Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats Here.

