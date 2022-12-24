Davis, W.Va. under boil water advisory

There's no word yet on when service will be restored.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVIS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Davis, W.Va. is under a boil water advisory as of Saturday, along with a conserve water advisory.

The advisories followed a reported mechanical failure at the town’s water plant. A representative with the town said the plant had sustained serious damage, with no word on how long it will take to restore service.

The town asked residents to avoid long showers, doing laundry and other actions that could use more water than necessary.

