Cole-Harley Davidson Holds ‘Jingle and Mingle’ Christmas Eve Breakfast for last-minute shoppers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This morning a local business held a breakfast for their last-minute shoppers.

At Cole- Harley Davidson’s Jingle and Mingle Christmas Eve Breakfast, the store offered complimentary breakfast and gift wrapping for their customers who weren’t able to make it by the store earlier in the season.

“We know a few of our Harley shoppers are always procrastinators and we’ve sort of made it a tradition. There’s always a few guys that come in last-minute to buy for their moms or their wives. So we decided we would have breakfast and make it a little fun event. They can come in, spend some time with us and they can eat while we wrap their last minute presents.” said Beth Moore, Assistant Director of Merchandise for the company.

Moore added that the store’s most popular gifts this year were cold weather clothing.

The business plans to hold its 25th anniversary party this upcoming spring.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.