Cold conditions last through Christmas

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE REGION FOR WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS -20 DEGREES. A WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN RALEIGH, EASTERN FAYETTE, WESTERN GREENBRIER, AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FOR WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS -35 DEGREES. MAKE SURE TO BUNDLE UP AS FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY TO EXPOSED SKIN AND BRING YOUR PETS INSIDE!

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY AND A WIND CHILL WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR OUR REGION. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will stay in the single digits for most tonight with some dropping back below 0. Dangerous wind chills will continue throughout the overnight hours so make sure to bundle up if you are heading outside. Most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, a few flurries are possible at times.

We’ll stay cold on Christmas Sunday as temperatures only climb into the teens and low 20s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few flurries possible at times especially in the higher elevations.

Christmas will be cold, but sunny! (WVVA WEATHER)

Slightly warmer conditions are expected on Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Mainly cloudy skies are expected and we could see some snow showers return to the region on Monday night. Some snow showers are possible at times through Tuesday but not much (if any) accumulation is expected. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the 30s for most.

If you are tired of Winter already, do not fret, as a warmup is on the way! Looking toward the end of next week, we’ll see unseasonable conditions once again, but on the warmer side of things this time! We could be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s, a stark contrast from what we’re seeing right now. Make sure to catch the latest and stay tuned on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.