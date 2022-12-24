Bluefield, Va. Food City offering $15 food donations to local animal shelters

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - While checking out at Food City in Bluefield, Va., customers can pick up a $15 bag of pet food to be donated to animal shelters in Mercer and Tazewell counties.

The bags are pre-packaged and filled with all kinds of food necessities for local animals in-need. The store’s manager said Friday the program had been a success so far, and that the store plans to keep it running through Dec. 31st.

“We split it between the Two Virginias. Since we’re right here in the heart we give half to Mercer County and we give half to Tazewell County, and we’ve raised about $1,000 so far this year,” said Mike Goodson, store manager at Food City.

As of publish, the Mercer County Animal Shelter reported it was at full capacity, and recent months have shown the Tazewell County Animal Shelter in need of help as well.

