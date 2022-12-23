Snow this morning as we see single digit temperatures through the day.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of our area until the afternoon today. While the heavy snow will come to an end soon, we could still see some flurries through the afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

We also have a Wind Chill Warning in effect for the entire viewing area. We could see wind gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour, which when combined with single digit temperatures, makes for a dangerous combination. It could take as little as 15 or 30 minutes to develop frostbite on exposed skin, so make sure to cover all your skin in warm clothing if you need to be outside today. Power outages are also possible with these high winds.

Wind Chill Warning in effect (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow is already sticking to the roads, and temperatures are starting to come down. We going to be seeing single digit temperatures throughout the day, so refreezing is a great concern. If you have to be out today, make sure to use extreme caution.

Snow tapers off by 8 AM (WVVA WEATHER)

Throughout the day we will see highs around 3 degrees, as we see this arctic air settle in. Winds will be blowing in excess of 45 miles per hour at times, which will cause wind chill to enter dangerous levels. We’re looking at about 20 or 30 degrees below zero.

Strongest wind gusts will be right around lunchtime (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chill will be about 20 degrees below zero by 1 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight temperatures will be dropping into the negatives. We might see a few pop up snow flurries, but for the most part the snow will come to an end.

Temperatures tonight will drip down below zero (WVVA WEATHER)

Current Temperatures are sitting in the single digits (WVVA WEATHER)

In the end we might see anywhere from a dusting to maybe three inches. Upper elevations could possibly see more.

Snow map (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at more of the same, with temperatures near the low teens, with single digits possible.

