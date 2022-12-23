Sen. Kaine speaks on Va. funding in government spending bill

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than $130,000,000 are set to arrive in the Commonwealth, following the U.S. House’s expected passage of a $1.6 trillion dollar spending bill.

In Southwest Va., the money is set to fund projects from a PACE center in Bristol, to widening parts of the Coalfields Expressway, passenger rail expansion and more.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Kaine said he credited the re-introduction of earmarks in the legislative process for the inclusion of such funding.

“The bill is just filled with priorities,” said Kaine. “Because last year congress restarted what we call congressional directive expenditures, used to be called earmarks. We’re delivering more than 200-million dollars in projects across the Commonwealth to help important local priorities.”

Kaine added he appreciated the work from senators on both sides of the aisle in getting the bill passed. As of Thursday evening, the bill was expected to pass the house by Friday.

You can find out more about the money set for Southwestern Va. here.

