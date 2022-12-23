Santa Claus makes stop at Tamarack Marketplace before Christmas work begins

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A very special someone took time out of his busy holiday schedule to squeeze in a few more wishes before Christmas.

Jolly Old Saint Nick visited Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley Friday afternoon. While there, he checked his naughty and nice list and listened to kids tell him what they want for Christmas on Sunday.

Not only were the kids able to meet and talk to Santa, but also some families experienced the beginnings of a Christmas tradition, like Christopher Rodriguez and his ten-month-old son, Kylan.

“The best part I think about seeing Santa is giving him [Kylan], you know, that hope every year because you know they’re every year gonna want to see Santa,” Rodriguez shared. “I can’t wait till he gets older, and he’s gonna have the list...I think he’ll be a lot better next year when he really knows what Santa’s for.”

After leaving Tamarack, Santa whisked off to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas night.

