Princeton holds 2022 Hall of Fame induction

Princeton, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Senior High School has seen some legendary players on the court, field, pitch, mound you name it. Seven individuals, McKenzie (Akers) Newman, Ryan Meadows, Tyler Hilliard, Daniel Reed, Amanda Smith, David Steel, Mickey Vest, were inducted into the Princeton Hall of Fame for their part as athletes or coaches at the high school.

McKenzie (Akers) Newman and Ryan Meadows share their thoughts about their feelings towards being inducted and how they got to where they are.

