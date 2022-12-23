Owner of Grandview Christmas Village shares why decades-long tradition won’t continue

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas is all about giving, and one Raleigh County man is giving his wife the ultimate gift: the gift of life.

Earlier this month, WVVA brought you the story of Walt and Pamela Kiser, the owners of the Christmas Village in Grandview. For 43 years, they have gone above and beyond to decorate their home with hundreds of Christmas items as a way to spread holiday cheer. It is a feat that takes months to complete but puts a smile on hundreds of faces.

But, last year, Kiser says his wife’s health declined, leaving them no choice but to close the Christmas Village.

“My wife had a stroke last year... she’s on dialysis, and I’m in the process of trying to give her a kidney,” Kiser explained. “So, I decided, well, I’m gonna do it one last year like a farewell- not a farewell tour but a farewell display.”

There is still time to see the Christmas Village for yourself before it’s gone. The Kisers plan to keep their decorations up until January 2, 2023.

To get to the Christmas Village, take Exit 129 A on I-64 East toward Lewisburg. Once off the exit, turn right. The home is on the right side and sits across from the Exxon station.

You can’t miss it!

Grandview “Christmas Village” lights up for last season

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.