Mercer County Animal Shelter at max capacity and approaching “code red”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter is at maximum capacity and they’re struggling to find room for the cats and dogs awaiting adoption. The situation is approaching “code red.” That’s the point where they put down the animals that have been in the shelter the longest.

“Once a shelter is at max capacity, my hands are tied on how much more I can take. I mean, at this present moment, we have them in offices, we have them in the bathrooms. I have them everywhere, and I’m to the point where I’m almost out of crates,” says Stacey Harman, the Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

There’s a small window to alleviate the overcrowding. Harman is encouraging adoptions to save the lives of the dogs and cats facing a death sentence during the holidays.

“A lot of these dogs have had, you know, a pretty painful past, and... if you can give a dog a new life and, like, help them out... you should,” says Anna Coudle, one of the people who responded to the shelter’s announcement about overcrowding by adopting a new puppy.

The shelter says adoption is the best way to help . It’s literally a lifeline to the animals. If you don’t have room in your home, but it’s on your heart to help, consider donating money or pet food or volunteering your time.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter will be closing Friday, December 23rd but will open again on the 27th to continue adoptions.

