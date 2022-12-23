Ice remains a threat for holiday weekend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The possibility of ice remains a threat for roadways this holiday weekend. Workers with the West Virginia Division of Highways say drivers should be patient and slow down. You should also allow more following distance for other drivers and assume conditions may be worse than what is expected.

Right now the WVDOH says they will continue to treat roadways to the best of their abilities.

“We remain prepared. Starting in mid October we conduct what are called dry runs which are practice sessions for when the weather comes. Therefore we are fully stocked on salt and abrasives. Our trucks have been prepared for months and we are as ready as we can be,” said Chief Engineer of District Operations, Joe Pack.

Pack says due to the low temperatures we’ll be facing salt will be nearly ineffective.

He says they will make necessary adjustments when it comes to treating the roads and will continue to do so as long as needed. He adds that drivers should avoid going out unless they absolutely have to.

