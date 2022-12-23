Ice remains a threat for holiday weekend

WV DOH
WV DOH(WVVA NEWS)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The possibility of ice remains a threat for roadways this holiday weekend. Workers with the West Virginia Division of Highways say drivers should be patient and slow down. You should also allow more following distance for other drivers and assume conditions may be worse than what is expected.

Right now the WVDOH says they will continue to treat roadways to the best of their abilities.

“We remain prepared. Starting in mid October we conduct what are called dry runs which are practice sessions for when the weather comes. Therefore we are fully stocked on salt and abrasives. Our trucks have been prepared for months and we are as ready as we can be,” said Chief Engineer of District Operations, Joe Pack.

Pack says due to the low temperatures we’ll be facing salt will be nearly ineffective.

He says they will make necessary adjustments when it comes to treating the roads and will continue to do so as long as needed. He adds that drivers should avoid going out unless they absolutely have to.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomasina Jones said she performed CPR for more than 40 minutes on Monday.
Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
State police ask for public's help locating missing kids
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
Multiple crews respond to a house fire on Litchfield Court in Mercer County on Thurs. night...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mercer County
Kierra Jackson
Community still seeking answers over 14-year-old’s death

Latest News

Oil tanker
Gas prices continue to decline in two Virginias
Christmas Village
Owner of Grandview Christmas Village shares why decades-long tradition won’t continue
Santa Claus
Santa Claus makes stop at Tamarack Marketplace before Christmas work begins
Program grants DOH 25 million dollars.
Department of Transportation to receive $25 million towards Coalfield Expressway