HSRC makes final fundraising push for 2022

HSRC
HSRC(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) fundraises all year long, but, as 2022 draws to a close, they’re pushing to start 2023 on a good foot.

The shelter is currently holding multiple fundraisers, including its 11th Annual Christmas Card Challenge, a Dog Christmas Dinner and a Holiday Paws Shelter Challenge. HSRC also has an Angel Tree this Christmas.

For the Christmas Card Challenge, simply send a Christmas Card to the shelter with a dollar or whatever you can spare. This will go toward providing food, shelter, vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures and medical care to cats and dogs in the shelter’s care. Cards can be sent to 325 Grey Flats Road in Beckley.

The Angel Tree is through a partnership with local businesses. Those involved include Hilltop Coffee Company, The Chocolate Moose, Dog Tag Cafe, Central Pub LLC, Imagine Medispa in Beckley and PetSmart. Just go to one of these places and pick an Angel tag off the tree to donate. Money will go toward the shelter, or you can support and donate to a specific pet at HSRC.

The Holiday Paws Challenge is a little different. For this, visit www.shelterchallenge.com and vote for HSRC. Winning shelters can win cash and prizes.

WVVA spoke to HSRC’s Outreach Coordinator Hannah Cottle. She shared the importance of helping your local shelter not only at Christmas but throughout the whole year.

“The end of the year is when we get our most donations. Pushing to make sure that we get everything we need and everything our animals need.”

Cottle continued, saying they are encouraging folks to donate whatever they can. Any kind of food or supplies the shelter can’t use will be put into a pet pantry to help struggling pet owners in the Raleigh County Community.

For more information on HSRC, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

