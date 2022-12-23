Gas prices continue to decline in two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Even with the blast of cold air hitting West Virginia some people may find themselves hitting the roadways this weekend for some holiday travel. AAA says gas prices across the country have been dropping at a steady rate.

Gas in West Virginia is currently sitting at an average of $3.11 a gallon. That’s down from $3.52 a month ago. In Virginia gas is averaging $2.96 a gallon, down from $3.39 a month ago.

“I can say at this time that there isn’t something out there that I’m expecting to cause those oil prices to go up and with it our gas prices. So I’m looking at these gas prices to continue to edge downward,” said Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass, Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Hawkins says people should make sure their car is well maintained before hitting the road to make sure they’re getting the best fuel economy.

