Gas prices continue to decline in two Virginias

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Even with the blast of cold air hitting West Virginia some people may find themselves hitting the roadways this weekend for some holiday travel. AAA says gas prices across the country have been dropping at a steady rate.

Gas in West Virginia is currently sitting at an average of $3.11 a gallon. That’s down from $3.52 a month ago. In Virginia gas is averaging $2.96 a gallon, down from $3.39 a month ago.

“I can say at this time that there isn’t something out there that I’m expecting to cause those oil prices to go up and with it our gas prices. So I’m looking at these gas prices to continue to edge downward,” said Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass, Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Hawkins says people should make sure their car is well maintained before hitting the road to make sure they’re getting the best fuel economy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomasina Jones said she performed CPR for more than 40 minutes on Monday.
Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
State police ask for public's help locating missing kids
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
Multiple crews respond to a house fire on Litchfield Court in Mercer County on Thurs. night...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mercer County
Kierra Jackson
Community still seeking answers over 14-year-old’s death

Latest News

AASC gives tips for detecting Elder Abuse
AASC gives tips for detecting Elder Abuse
AASC gives tips for detecting Elder Abuse
AASC gives tips for detecting Elder Abuse
Animal control at the home where Kierra Jackson was found
Dog seized from home of Kierra Jackson
HSRC
HSRC makes final fundraising push for 2022