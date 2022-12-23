Frigid air continues tonight, as we drop below zero.

We saw a strong arctic cold front blast through our area this morning. Along with it were a few inches of snow, and very cold temperatures.

We stayed in the single digits all day today, and tonight we will see those temperatures drop below zero. We could still see a few snow flurries tonight, but most of us will see variable cloud cover. Roads will continue to be dicey all weekend, so make sure to be extra prepared.

Tonight we will see winds blowing just about as strong as today. We could be seeing gusts of over 40 miles per hour in some spots, which will serve to drive those wind chills back down around 20 or 30 degrees below zero. Due to wind gusts, we could potentially see some power outages.

Tomorrow we continue to see very strong cold, though we will be warmer. Highs will peak around 3 PM as we see temperatures in the mid to low teens. Variable cloud cover is expected, though we should see a good bit of sunshine. We could also see a few flurries throughout the day.

Winds will begin to die down a bit on Saturday, but still continue to be gusty at times. Winds will be blowing from the west again, around 15-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour. As we see these really strong wind gusts through Christmas Eve. Wind chill will not be as cold on Saturday, but they will still be sitting below zero. When we have wind chills as cold as this, it could lead to frostbite in as little as 15 minutes. If you must be outside tomorrow, make sure to bundle up in warm layers, cover up any exposed skin, and limit your time outside.

Christmas Sunday is not going to be much warmer, as we see temperatures sitting in the low 20s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap though, so it will be cold, but beautiful.

If you are tired of Winter already, do not fret, as a warmup is on the way! Looking toward the end of next week we are looking at very unseasonable conditions once again, but on the warmer side of things this time! We could be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s, a stark contrast from what we’re seeing right now. Stay warm and stay tuned!

