Frigid air continues tonight, as we drop below zero.

Temperatures tonight will drop below zero.
Tonight will get below zero.
Tonight will get below zero.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw a strong arctic cold front blast through our area this morning. Along with it were a few inches of snow, and very cold temperatures.

We stayed in the single digits all day today, and tonight we will see those temperatures drop below zero. We could still see a few snow flurries tonight, but most of us will see variable cloud cover. Roads will continue to be dicey all weekend, so make sure to be extra prepared.

Temperatures will be below zero tonight.
Temperatures will be below zero tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight we will see winds blowing just about as strong as today. We could be seeing gusts of over 40 miles per hour in some spots, which will serve to drive those wind chills back down around 20 or 30 degrees below zero. Due to wind gusts, we could potentially see some power outages.

Tonight we will see wind chills around 30 degrees below zero.
Tonight we will see wind chills around 30 degrees below zero.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we continue to see very strong cold, though we will be warmer. Highs will peak around 3 PM as we see temperatures in the mid to low teens. Variable cloud cover is expected, though we should see a good bit of sunshine. We could also see a few flurries throughout the day.

Saturday's highs will be topping off in the teens.
Saturday's highs will be topping off in the teens.(WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will begin to die down a bit on Saturday, but still continue to be gusty at times. Winds will be blowing from the west again, around 15-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour. As we see these really strong wind gusts through Christmas Eve. Wind chill will not be as cold on Saturday, but they will still be sitting below zero. When we have wind chills as cold as this, it could lead to frostbite in as little as 15 minutes. If you must be outside tomorrow, make sure to bundle up in warm layers, cover up any exposed skin, and limit your time outside.

Wind gusts tomorrow will be blowing at up to 30 miles per hour.
Wind gusts tomorrow will be blowing at up to 30 miles per hour.(WVVA WEATHER)
Wind chill Sunday night will be just below zero.
Wind chill Sunday night will be just below zero.(WVVA WEATHER)

Christmas Sunday is not going to be much warmer, as we see temperatures sitting in the low 20s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap though, so it will be cold, but beautiful.

Christmas will be cold, but sunny!
Christmas will be cold, but sunny!(WVVA WEATHER)

If you are tired of Winter already, do not fret, as a warmup is on the way! Looking toward the end of next week we are looking at very unseasonable conditions once again, but on the warmer side of things this time! We could be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s, a stark contrast from what we’re seeing right now. Stay warm and stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomasina Jones said she performed CPR for more than 40 minutes on Monday.
Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
State police ask for public's help locating missing kids
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
Multiple crews respond to a house fire on Litchfield Court in Mercer County on Thurs. night...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mercer County
Kierra Jackson
Community still seeking answers over 14-year-old’s death

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Strongest wind gusts will be right around lunchtime
Snow this morning as we see single digit temperatures through the day.
Around lunchtime tomorrow we could be seeing wind chills down around 20 degrees below zero.
Off and on showers this afternoon, with dangerous cold tomorrow.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather