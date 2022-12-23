Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities say a store employee has died in a robbery Thursday morning.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Rural King retail store regarding a shooting at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a man was attempting to take ammunition and other items from the store when an employee intervened.

WVLT reports the alleged shoplifter and employee got into a struggle with the suspect shooting and killing the worker.

Authorities said the suspected shooter took off from the scene after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the employee who died but said he was 23 years old.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said deputies are continuing their search for the suspect involved.

Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly...
Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

