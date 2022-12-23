Dog seized from home of Kierra Jackson

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police and animal control were at the home where 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was found deceased. Animal control appeared to be picking up a dog from the property. Neither 911 dispatch or the Princeton police are releasing the nature of the call that triggered the response Friday afternoon.

In a video you can see animal control carrying a dog from the property, the dog appears to be a pit bull. An animal control officer was seen leaving a letter in the home’s mailbox. The house is the same home where Jackson was found five days after she was reported missing.

WVVA is continuing to reach out to law enforcement to learn more on the ongoing investigation in Jackson’s death. As of now police remain silent on the matter.

What we do know is that Jackson’s autopsy has been completed and Princeton police were present for the autopsy. We’ll continue to bring you any updates on this case.

