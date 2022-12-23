Community still seeking answers over 14-year-old’s death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - As many wait for answers surrounding the death of 14-year-old Kierra Jackson, who was found dead in Princeton two weeks ago on Thursday, WVVA has continued to reach out to law enforcement to learn more on the ongoing investigation.

As of Thursday, police remained silent on the matter.

What WVVA has been able to learn, is that an autopsy has been completed and Princeton Police were present for the examination. It can take up to 240 days for a full autopsy report to be released, but a preliminary report is expected before then.

