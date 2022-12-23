Bluefield woman saves life at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Years of experience on the front lines in healthcare prepared Thomasina Jones to take action, when she encountered an unresponsive woman in the Mercer Mall on Monday.

“I wasn’t going to wait, so I told [a bystander,] I said ‘get me towels. Get me as many wet towels as you can, and keep them cold,’ and got down on the floor and worked on her for about 45 minutes,” said Jones.

Jones, a retired nurse of 22 years, said she almost didn’t go to the mall on Monday -- but in hindsight, it was clear to her she was there for a reason.

“All of a sudden everybody just started running. From the servers to the managers, everybody just started running and we had no clue as to what was going on,” said Jones. “That woman had been laying for over 30 minutes, and I chose to get on the ground and work with her. And after 45 minutes later, you have a Christmas miracle.”

Jones said the woman, who she knows as just “Shirley,” appeared dead to the people who found her unresponsive, and noted “The young lady was laying on the floor, she was blue and purple.”

But Jones’ medical instincts kicked in, and she said she went to work to save the stranger in front of her.

“I walked up to her and I looked at her and I checked her pulse, didn’t get a pulse out of her neck, checked her wrist and it was very shallow,” said Jones.

After assessing the situation, Jones said she put her emotions on a backburner, and focused on what was in front of her that day.

“I just did. I just got down and started doing,” said Jones. “Nervous, yeah. Afraid, yes. But at the end of the day, I didn’t allow my fears to conquer what was instilled in me.”

By the time EMS arrived, Jones said the woman was sitting up and conscious.

First responders said actions like Jones’ can be the difference between life and death.

“The best thing to do then is to start chest compressions immediately,” said Mark Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Princeton Rescue Squad.

Even those without formal training can take life-saving actions before emergency medical help arrives -- and a call to 911 can help people help the person in-need.

“When you call 911, dispatchers are trained to teach you and talk you through CPR on the phone,” said Brooks.

But -- even though anyone can step in and help, the first step is summoning the courage to do something -- like Thomasina Jones did.

