Bill Withers’ hit single ‘Lovely Day’ inspires children’s book

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For those still looking for that perfect gift, Bill Withers’ hit song ‘Lovely Day’ has been brought to life in a new children’s book available for pre-order worldwide.

The book is adapted from the hit song by Withers, the Raleigh County native and international music legend, who passed away in 2020.

In an interview with the book’s UK-based illustrator, Olivia Duchess, on Friday, WVVA News learned more about what children may expect from the book. She said the story follows the song’s timeless lyrics and includes illustrations of a brother and sister who always find a way to make each other smile.

“The song is very upbeat and almost colorful if you could add color to it. So I wanted to get that across in my illustrations...making it upbeat, lively, and fun.”

Duchess said she thought of her own childhood growing up with her brother in making the illustrations. She said the book’s message is one that touches everyone.

“I feel like everyone has difficult days or days that don’t always go to plan, and however your day is going, you can always turn it into a lovely day.”

She said that in addition to the lyrics, there is a playful challenge for readers to spot an illustration of Withers within the book.

Withers grew up in Slab Fork and attended school in Beckley growing up. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The children’s book release is set for the first week in January.

Skip Scarborough also helped author the book.

