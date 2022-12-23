AASC gives tips for detecting Elder Abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -Elder Abuse can happen to anyone, including you or someone you know. One of the leaders with the Appalachian agency for Senior Citizens reports ten percent of the elderly population are victims of elder abuse every year - That’s one in ten. Often times, the abuser is a person meant to keep them safe. It happens in nursing homes and their own homes where family members are sometimes the perpetrators of elder abuse.

Lauren Murnahan is an Ombudsman for AASC and investigates claims of elder abuse in nursing homes.

“Sometimes residents will look unkept if it’s in a nursing home, and if I see that... I can give APS a call and local law enforcement,” says Murnahan.

APS is Adult Protective Services. The abuse can take many forms. Sometimes, the abuse leaves invisible scars.

“Well, Elder Abuse is not just physical. Often times people think that... when they think of Elder Abuse, they think of physical abuse, but there’s also emotional abuse, financial abuse...” says Caleb Perkins, the Executive Assistant for AASC, “...If they’re just acting a little bit more edgy than normal, they’re not acting normal with relation to how they would normally interact with you, if they are acting like they’re more easily frustrated, that may be a sign that there’s some type of abuse going on.”

Perkins adds any signs of abuse like marks or even changes in behavior should not be ignored because suspected abuse should be reported to law enforcement and investigated.

