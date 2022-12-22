Thanking health care workers during the holiday season

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The holidays are quickly approaching and while some of us will be enjoying time off, others will be working and that includes health care workers. Registered nurses like those at Clinch Valley Health know first hand that emergencies happen all year round, including holidays.

“Nursing just isn’t a career for me. It’s a calling. It’s the best feeling in the world to save a life,” said Registered Nurse, Jamie Crockett.

Crockett knows first hand that when you work in the emergency room department, sometimes you don’t get a holiday off. Crockett says that okay because she’s here to help. So is her co-worker Amanda Baker and they’ve seen a range of injuries this time of year.

“We do see in the emergency department more falls. A lot more people are on the roadways, we see accidents and things like that. Emergencies don’t stop during those times so it’s good to be here and be able to help the community,” said Registered Nurse, Amanda Baker.

“Makes you feel good knowing that you’re here for the community and if an emergency arises you can take care of the people, save a life,” said Crockett.

From the ER to the hospital’s long term care unit. Nurses at Clinch Valley Health believe small gestures can make the biggest difference.

“When they’re sick, we try to go in and make them happy or do something special for them on holidays and get them home as quick as we can,” said Registered Nurse, Tracy Maggard.

“I mean it’s a hard time to be here anyways when you’re sick and on Christmas especially. It’s good to have something special for them to have and make them feel better about being here when they can’t be here with their families,” said Registered Nurse, Emilee Horn.

These four nurses will be making huge sacrifices in the name of love for their profession. They are just a few of many health care workers in the two Virginias that are there for us this holiday season and all year long.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.