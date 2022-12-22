The Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. gives warning to people who leave animals in the cold

Inadequate shelter for your pet could get you a visit from the Sheriff’s Dept.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -As temperatures drop, it can be dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time. However, it isn’t just humans that can get cold. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind people that leaving animals in harmful conditions is not only inhumane but illegal. They investigate reports of things like inadequate shelter and too short of a chain and hold the owner accountable.

“If somebody can... can lock a dog in a cage and leave it outside... to get wet and run around in its own feces for days on end, they probably shouldn’t have an animal. And... you know, I think that’s a lot of the problems that we run into is ‘Person A’ may want an animal, they really want a dog, but they can’t care for it,” says Chief Deputy Tim Adkins.

Chief Deputy Adkins encourages anyone who needs to report animal abuse to contact the non-emergency number for Summers County.

