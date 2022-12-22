Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. delivers gifts to kids throughout the county

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas is Sunday, but Wednesday, some kids in Summers County got presents, but it was the Summers County Sheriff’s Department who helped Santa out with the delivery. Using money donated by the community, deputies gave hand-wrapped gifts to 41 kids selected by the Summers County Board of Education. Summers County’s Sheriff says he know first-hand of the joy kids get from a gift from a police officer, because as a child, he received a present from a cop and the experience was a big part of his life.

“I mean everybody knows that feeling whenever they... walk in there Christmas morning, and they open the present they asked Santa for, there’s no other feeling like it in the world. I mean, every kid remembers that. Every adult remembers that as a kid,” says Sheriff Justin Faris.

This is the second year the Summers County Sheriff’s Department has participated in this gift giving, but Sheriff Faris says they are already planning to make next year’s even bigger.

