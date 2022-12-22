Off and on showers this afternoon, with dangerous cold tomorrow.

We have a couple of warnings and advisories in effect for our area tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Friday morning through Friday at noon. We could see a few inches of snow from a strong cold front that will be pushing through the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

In addition, we also have a Wind Chill Warning for the entire viewing area. This cold and wind will be a dangerous combination, leading to wind chills around 30 degrees below zero. This can cause frostbite in as little as 15 / 30 minutes. If you need to venture out on Friday, make sure to bundle up and cover as much of your skin as possible, while staying outside for as little as possible. This cold will also produce flash freezing conditions, which will lead to freezing of any leftover water on the roads.

Tomorrow morning we will see a Winc Chill Warning go into effect. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see a strong cold front that will bring artic air to our region overnight tonight. This front will begin crossing into our area just after midnight, and with it we will see a very quick transition from rain to snow as it crosses. Snow will begin in our western counties around 1:30 AM Friday morning, and by 3 AM our entire region will be seeing snow, which will end very quickly.

Most of our area will see some form of snow Friday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow accumulations could be heavy in some spots, but most of us will only see a few inches.

We could see higher snow totals in our upper elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be rapidly declining as this system moves through. By 5 AM we will be in the low 20s already, and then down in the single digits by 8:30 AM. By the afternoon, we will continue to see single digit temperatures through the evening, as we dip below zero.

Temperatures will still be in the single digits by the afternoon Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides the snow and ice, there is another danger this system poses. We are going to be seeing very strong wind gusts throughout the day on Friday. We could be seeing gusts as high as 50, maybe 60 miles per hour. Combined with the cold temperatures, this will allow the wind chill to drop down to around 30 degrees below zero. It will only take about 15 minutes of bare skin exposure in conditions like that before frostbite, which could lead to hypothermia. Please make sure if you need to venture outside on Friday, that you do not stay outside for very long, and you cover as much of your body as possible with warm layers.

Winds will be strongest around lunchtime on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chill will be reaching dangerous levels on Friday, sitting at negative 20 degrees. (WVVA WEATHER)

After we make it through the weekend, we will see temperatures starting to warm back up, and we could even see some very unseasonable weather, on the WARM side of the spectrum, by the end of next week. Stay tuned and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.