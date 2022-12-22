New River CTC faculty inform community of upcoming EMT program

New River CTC
(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Faculty with New River Community and Technical College’s EMT program has recently been out in the community working to share information on a new course coming next year.

The program is called EMT-B, and it will start in January.

EMT-B is a certification that allows someone to provide emergency responder care. This includes basic life-saving care and first aid. The classes are held on a hybrid model, meaning classes are offered at different locations and different times to accommodate working students or those with families.

“We know that there’s a need in West Virginia for more people working in the field, and our faculty and students have been working to tell people about the program and get the word out about how you can start at New River Community and Technical College and train for an in-demand career,” said Jenni Canterbury, New River CTC’s communications director.

The EMT-B classes will be offered at New River campuses in Ghent, Summersville and Lewisburg. It will provide hands-on training using mannequins and a simulation ambulance.

After earning the EMT-B certification, students can continue their education through New River’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification. This only requires one additional semester of college.

Students must be registered for this course by Jan. 6, 2023. For more information, visit newriver.edu or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.

