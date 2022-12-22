Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mercer County

Multiple crews respond to a house fire on Litchfield Court in Mercer County on Thurs. night...
Multiple crews respond to a house fire on Litchfield Court in Mercer County on Thurs. night Dec. 22, 2022.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh and Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At least four crews are on the scene of a fire at the Wyndale subdivision in Princeton. East River, Glenwood Green Valley, Princeton and Athens Fire Depts. are on scene Thurs. night.

The fire is at a home on Litchfield Court, at a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood. The cause of the fire is unknown. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

WVVA has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

