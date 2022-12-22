Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm.

Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law firm, said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.

Riddle said the suspect, Francisco Cazarin, who was a client, came into their firm around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

White was the attorney working on his case.

Around 4 p.m., Riddle started to hear gunfire. He said Cazarin moved toward White who retaliated and pushed him against a wall, then more shots were fired.

Riddle said he ran to try to find his daughter and heard another gunshot. When he rounded the corner, he saw the shooter on the ground after police had shot and killed him.

A small vigil has formed outside the law firm during the past couple days, and White’s wife, who is a pastor at one of the community’s Methodist churches, held a vigil Wednesday night for her husband.

Riddle described White as an amazing man, husband, and father, saying that by grabbing the shooter he saved everyone’s lives at the firm.

He also told us White was well loved by his coworkers.

Riddle and Brantley released the following statement:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that the Riddle & Brantley family announces the sudden passing of Mr. Patrick White, attorney at law.

“Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father. His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness. Patrick’s commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all.

“In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence. His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy.

“The firm sincerely appreciates the overwhelming output of love and support we have received from friends and the community.

“Please keep Patrick’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see a glaze of ice
Winter weather expected through the end of the week.
A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in...
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
Freezing rain could make for some slick spots tomorrow morning.
Wintry weather will begin to impact our region tonight
(Source: MGN)
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays

Latest News

Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. delivers gifts to kids throughout the county
Summers County Sheriff’s Dept. delivers gifts to kids throughout the county
Three America's Got Talent stars are on tour in W.WVa.
In Focus: putting the spotlight on three AGT stars
U.S. Census data reports more than 18% of Mercer County residents live below the poverty line.
Mercer Co. utility bills near U.S. average, as 18% remain below poverty line
Mercer Co. utility bills near U.S. average, as 18% remain below poverty line
Mercer Co. utility bills near U.S. average, as 18% remain below poverty line