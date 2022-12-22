Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services gives tips for those affected by weekend wind chill warning

WIND CHILL WARNING
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Portions of Southeast West Virginia are currently under a wind chill warning. This occurs when a wind chill becomes severe, leading to low temperatures and high wind gusts.

This weekend, wind chills are expected to be up to 30 degrees below zero, which could lead to frostbite on the skin if it’s exposed to the wind for as little as 15 minutes. Winds are also anticipated to reach 45 miles per hour in some areas.

Greenbrier County is one area that is expected to be hit.

WVVA spoke to the Deputy Director of the Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Paula Brown. She says residents should already be taking action to protect themselves. This includes stocking up on essentials (water, canned foods, batteries, etc.), making sure your home is well insulated (shut doggie doors and windows) and keeping your water running to avoid freezing pipes.

“Get your extra blankets,” Brown said. “Get your food, water. You’re not going to be out to the store, so get everything prepared today. If you need something, either have someone bring it to you or go get it today.”

Additionally, Brown says that all animals should be brought inside this weekend and vehicle go-bags should be packed with additional essentials like more food and water, charging cables, tire chains and additional clothing.

If your power does go out and you have no means of alternative power, you are urged to call 911. Brown says people can be taken to a shelter or warming center if they experience a power outage.

There are currently 15 shelters in Greenbrier County, but they are only open on an as-needed basis. For this reason, their locations are not released publicly. Once your call comes in, the operator will work with Emergency Services to find a shelter and staff it accordingly. Brown says they have been communicating with these shelters throughout the week to see how many people they are capable of supporting.

The wind chill warning is expected to lift Saturday afternoon.

